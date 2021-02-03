Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report released on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of TCBK opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 160,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

