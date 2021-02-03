Piper Sandler Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $51.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,018,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,133,000 after purchasing an additional 349,911 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,359 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,304,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 178,587 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 93.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 591,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 285,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

