Piper Sandler Weighs in on Eagle Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

EGBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. G.Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

EGBN opened at $44.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $47.06.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,152,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3,184.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.