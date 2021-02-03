Pires Investments plc (PIRI.L) (LON:PIRI) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of Pires Investments plc (PIRI.L) (LON:PIRI) traded down 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.70 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.10 ($0.15). 488,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,050,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.34. The stock has a market cap of £13.70 million and a P/E ratio of -35.67.

Pires Investments plc (PIRI.L) Company Profile (LON:PIRI)

Pires Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital. It provides access for public market investors to companies at an early stage of their growth trajectory. The firm is focused on both direct and co-investment in technology companies and in specialist technology venture capital funds.

