Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%.

Pitney Bowes has decreased its dividend payment by 73.3% over the last three years.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.28 and a beta of 2.91. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBI. Maxim Group began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

