Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PBI stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.53. 26,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,274,119. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -62.28 and a beta of 2.91. Pitney Bowes has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.