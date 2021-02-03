PIVX Market Cap Achieves $38.87 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, PIVX has traded up 58% against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $38.87 million and $4.96 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001580 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,147,890 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

