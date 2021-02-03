PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Trading 7.1% Higher

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.38 and last traded at $73.87. 243,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 124,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PJT Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.39.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

