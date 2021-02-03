Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.73

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.73 and traded as high as $5.74. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 310,069 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.65, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$386.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) news, insider Llc Liberty Metals &Amp; Mining Holdings sold 3,328,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$17,574,712.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,733,275 shares in the company, valued at C$40,831,692. Also, Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.13, for a total value of C$306,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$30,650. Insiders sold 3,436,244 shares of company stock valued at $18,221,956 over the last 90 days.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

