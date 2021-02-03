Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at $63,362,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $87,077.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,080.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,063,892 shares of company stock valued at $100,900,293 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth $141,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

