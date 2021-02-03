Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the December 31st total of 37,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSTV shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 214,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,218. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.46% of Plus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

