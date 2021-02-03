POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.68

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.68 and last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PORBF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded POLA Orbis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.91 and a beta of 0.33.

POLA Orbis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PORBF)

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

