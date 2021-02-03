Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Trading Up 19.6%

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)’s stock price was up 19.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.42 and last traded at $21.10. Approximately 3,676,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 5,228,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 71.09% and a negative net margin of 162.27%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Polar Power stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of Polar Power at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers.

