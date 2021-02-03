Poseidon Network Reaches Market Cap of $65.65 Million (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded up 71.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, Poseidon Network has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar. Poseidon Network has a total market cap of $65.65 million and approximately $368,721.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poseidon Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00081710 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000105 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000144 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

QQQ is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network. The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork. The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poseidon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

