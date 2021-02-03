Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) Trading Up 0.5%

Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.49. Approximately 133,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 432,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

About Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU)

Powered Brands focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

