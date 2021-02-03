PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in January

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,134,100 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 4,011,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PREKF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,091. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $11.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PREKF shares. CIBC cut PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

