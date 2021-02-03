Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (PD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($2.90) per share for the quarter.

PD stock opened at C$26.18 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1-year low of C$7.80 and a 1-year high of C$39.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$358.67 million and a P/E ratio of -4.24.

Several brokerages recently commented on PD. Atb Cap Markets raised Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital raised Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.16.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

