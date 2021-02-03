Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.10 Per Share

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Preferred Bank in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $5.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.13.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $50.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $63.41. The firm has a market cap of $760.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,670,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

