Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Given New $73.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

PFBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Preferred Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

PFBC stock opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.17. The company has a market capitalization of $760.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.47. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 39.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 5.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 7.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.