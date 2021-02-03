Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) will announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($1.76). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prelude Therapeutics.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($5.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.82).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRLD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PRLD stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $75.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,939. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.45. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $89.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,881,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,520,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,608,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.