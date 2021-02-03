Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) (LON:PMO) Insider Purchases £152.40 in Stock

Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) (LON:PMO) insider Richard Rose acquired 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £152.40 ($199.11).

Richard Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Richard Rose acquired 707 shares of Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £148.47 ($193.98).

Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) stock opened at GBX 20.22 ($0.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £187.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27. Premier Oil plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 109 ($1.42). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.73.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 17 ($0.22) in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 33.67 ($0.44).

About Premier Oil plc (PMO.L)

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

