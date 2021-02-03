Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Cut to $128.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRBZF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Premium Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at $83.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.64 and its 200 day moving average is $74.70. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $83.03.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.