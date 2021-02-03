PressOne Market Cap Tops $3.73 Million (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One PressOne token can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PressOne has traded 69.5% higher against the dollar. PressOne has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and $46,149.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00067500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $333.10 or 0.00901351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00047932 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00039903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.00 or 0.04632519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00019993 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00014838 BTC.

About PressOne

PRS is a token. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone. The official website for PressOne is press.one.

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars.

