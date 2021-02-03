Primas (PST) Price Tops $0.0149 on Top Exchanges

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Primas token can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Primas has a total market cap of $785,444.71 and $6.96 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primas has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.83 or 0.00417656 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003634 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The official website for Primas is primas.io. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

