Primecoin Price Reaches $0.0408 on Major Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $7,197.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Primecoin has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,984,588 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.