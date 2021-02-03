Project Pai Price Hits $0.0085 on Top Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Project Pai token can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $12.80 million and approximately $349,568.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00062369 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,727,613,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,920,580 tokens. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.