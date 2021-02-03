Proofpoint (PFPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Proofpoint to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PFPT opened at $134.57 on Wednesday. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $140.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.71 and a 200 day moving average of $113.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.95.

In other Proofpoint news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $3,182,889.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,411,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $82,008.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,803.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock worth $7,199,798. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

