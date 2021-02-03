ProPhotonix (OTCMKTS:STKR) Shares Up 15.8%

Shares of ProPhotonix Limited (OTCMKTS:STKR) shot up 15.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 18,741 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 21,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

ProPhotonix Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STKR)

ProPhotonix Limited designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes light emitting diode (LED) illumination solutions and laser modules in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, LED's (light emitting diode systems) and Laser & Diodes.

