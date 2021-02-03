ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.63

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 10002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 91,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 46,782 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 33,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $1,441,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $2,249,000.

About ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

