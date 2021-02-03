ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Shares Down 7.5%

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) shares traded down 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.55. 5,488,438 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 3,533,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 51,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

