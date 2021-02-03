Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $142.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 30,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

