Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) (LON:PFG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $240.23

Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) (LON:PFG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $240.23 and traded as high as $258.80. Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) shares last traded at $258.40, with a volume of 636,381 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 286.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 241.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of £690.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92.

About Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) (LON:PFG)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

