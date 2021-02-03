Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company of The Provident Bank, a community- and customer-oriented banking company. The Provident Bank emphasizes personal service and customer convenience in attending to the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses in northern and central New Jersey. The bank offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products. In keeping with its Customer-Centric Strategy. “

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PFS. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,471 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.