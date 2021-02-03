Provident Trust Co. Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Provident Trust Co. cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,376,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 9.4% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $359,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total value of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,701,946 shares of company stock valued at $152,000,420. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $248.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,470,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,101. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.02. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18. The stock has a market cap of $163.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. 140166 cut Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

