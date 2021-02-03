PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) CEO Sells $2,054,400.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00.

PTC stock opened at $138.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $141.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 122.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PTC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 1.9% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in PTC by 4.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in PTC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in PTC by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

