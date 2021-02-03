PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Sells $112,097.28 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $112,097.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stuart Walter Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 350 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $21,717.50.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,402 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $87,442.74.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 285,718 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $17,640,229.32.

On Monday, December 7th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 348,417 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $21,253,437.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 49,365 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,961,900.00.

PTCT opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average is $55.72. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $70.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

