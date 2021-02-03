PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PUBM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 130,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,614,680.00. Also, major shareholder Amar K. Goel sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock valued at $42,819,500.

NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,186. PubMatic has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $53.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

