Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) (TSE:PSD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.90

Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) (TSE:PSD)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $1.20. Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 10,266 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.90.

Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) (TSE:PSD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.91 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its library covers principal areas in Alberta, Northeast British Columbia, and Saskatchewan, as well as includes portions of the Northwest Territories, Yukon, Manitoba, and Montana.

