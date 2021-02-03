PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

PulteGroup has increased its dividend by 38.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE PHM traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $46.36. 3,439,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,879. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.28. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHM. 140166 raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

