Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of PIM opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $4.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

