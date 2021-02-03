Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Up 28.5% in January

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PIM traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. 159,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,663. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $4.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

