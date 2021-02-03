Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Terex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Terex from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Terex from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.31.

Shares of TEX opened at $36.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -607.50 and a beta of 1.55. Terex has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,158 shares of company stock worth $683,834 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Terex by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Terex by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 49,561 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Terex by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Terex by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

