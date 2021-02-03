Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Abbott Laboratories Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the healthcare product maker will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $120.24 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.57 and its 200 day moving average is $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

