Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ameris Bancorp Boosted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued on Sunday, January 31st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ABCB. TheStreet raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of ABCB opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.46. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $45.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

In related news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after buying an additional 35,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 265,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 26,542 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 54,337 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 397,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after buying an additional 121,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.