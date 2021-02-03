Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Reduced by Analyst

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of FTI Consulting in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. William Blair also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FCN stock opened at $110.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $144.10. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at $48,153,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after buying an additional 83,399 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 14.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 317,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,618,000 after acquiring an additional 39,545 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 26.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 312,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,150,000 after acquiring an additional 65,978 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 235,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.