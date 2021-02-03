Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Lifted by Piper Sandler

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NBT Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NBTB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NBTB stock opened at $33.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.60. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 67.8% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 379,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 153,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,905,000 after buying an additional 70,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 62,079 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,283,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 24,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,118.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

