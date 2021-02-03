Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) Issued By Raymond James (TSE:OPS)

Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) (TSE:OPS) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) alerts:

Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) (TSE:OPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.30 million.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) stock opened at C$1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$178.75 million and a PE ratio of -990.00. Opsens Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37.

Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.