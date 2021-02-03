Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for United States Steel Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United States Steel in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

X has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

NYSE X opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $24.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 17.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,340,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,899,000 after buying an additional 1,569,882 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,967,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,440,000 after buying an additional 57,796 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 36.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 877,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 233,688 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 87.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 579,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 270,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 66.7% in the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

