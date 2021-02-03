Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Amalgamated Bank Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Amalgamated Bank in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. Amalgamated Bank has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.43.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.55 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Amalgamated Bank by 4,761.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Amalgamated Bank by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amalgamated Bank by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amalgamated Bank by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.