Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ameris Bancorp Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABCB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $45.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

In other news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 49.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 265,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

